Incompetent state employees cost Vietnam $760 million per year

About 30 percent of state employees are allegedly “incompetent”.

Vietnam makes over 10,000 civil service job cuts in first half of 2016

Over 10,000 civil servants lost their jobs in the first half of 2016 as the government seeks to balance the budget.
 
