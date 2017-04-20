VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag actors
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premieres with tribute to late Carrie Fisher

The actress, who played Princess Leia, died at age 60 last December after completing her work on 'The Last Jedi.'

Take a look at these budding Vietnamese actors on their first big auditions

From a shooter hell-bent on revenge to a bungling burglar, anything goes for a ticket into the Hanoi Academy of ...

Julia Roberts named People's 'most beautiful' for record 5th time

Roberts, 49, was also named most beautiful woman in 1991, 2000, 2005 and 2010.
April 20, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
 
go to top