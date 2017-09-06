The most read Vietnamese newspaper
10 years on, Femen movement struggles to maintain momentum
Many are unsure what Femen stood for.
Beirut activists hold vigil in tribute to murdered women
Women paid tribute to women, after a British diplomat and three Lebanese women were murdered in Lebanon last week.
Philippines a global hotspot for environmental murders
Watchdog says environmental activists are routinely killed in the Southeast Asian countries.
December 06, 2017 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
Could new slavery numbers complicate efforts to end the global crime?
Roughly 40 millions were trapped as slaves last year, according to the report.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
'No rules': Russian activist's death a symbol of pre-election violence
The man who attacked the 36-year-old activist accused him of not liking Putin.
October 02, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
After filming IS horrors, Raqa activists become war reporters
They write stories on what it's like for civilians to scavenge for food and water, publish footage of air strikes, and commemorate civilians killed in fighting.
September 12, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7
China blocking rights activists, harassing experts at UN: HRW
HRW accused Chinese officials of routinely photographing and filming activists on UN premises, in violation of UN rules, and barring Chinese activists from travelling to the UN ...
September 06, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
