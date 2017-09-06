VnExpress International
Tag activism
Beirut activists hold vigil in tribute to murdered women

Women paid tribute to women, after a British diplomat and three Lebanese women were murdered in Lebanon last week. 

Philippines a global hotspot for environmental murders

Watchdog says environmental activists are routinely killed in the Southeast Asian countries. 
December 06, 2017 | 12:09 pm GMT+7

Could new slavery numbers complicate efforts to end the global crime?

Roughly 40 millions were trapped as slaves last year, according to the report.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

'No rules': Russian activist's death a symbol of pre-election violence

The man who attacked the 36-year-old activist accused him of not liking Putin. 
October 02, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7

After filming IS horrors, Raqa activists become war reporters

They write stories on what it's like for civilians to scavenge for food and water, publish footage of air strikes, and commemorate civilians killed in fighting.
September 12, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7

China blocking rights activists, harassing experts at UN: HRW

HRW accused Chinese officials of routinely photographing and filming activists on UN premises, in violation of UN rules, and barring Chinese activists from travelling to the UN ...
September 06, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
 
