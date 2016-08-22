VnExpress International
Multiple ministries responsible for 'illegal' state telco acquisition of pay TV firm: watchdog

The state lost over $310 million after MobiFone valued eight times over the odds for a 95 percent stake in AVG.

Vietnam’s state-run MobiFone backtracks from private pay TV investment deal

Alleged violations in the acquisition of AVG have forced both firms to cut their losses as an investigation looms.

Vietnam's telecom giant under scrutiny for acquisition in pay TV market

Mystery surrounds a government investigation into Mobifone that was launched last year.
March 09, 2018 | 11:59 am GMT+7

Southeast Asia's Grab in talks to buy into Uber's regional business: source

The deal may be sealed as soon as this week or next.
March 09, 2018 | 09:21 am GMT+7

Disney resumes acquisition talks with Fox: WSJ

Talks between the two began several weeks ago but fizzled due to disagreements over price.
December 03, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7

Five things to know about the Bayer-Monsanto deal

It was a $66 billion deal between German chemicals firm Bayer and U.S. seeds and pesticides giant Monsanto.
September 15, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7

Vietnam emerges as a magnet for foreign direct investment

As usual, foreign investors want to cash in on Vietnam’s low-cost manufacturing.
August 22, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
 
