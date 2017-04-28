The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Five Vietnamese confirmed dead in freight boat accident near Chinese border
Another four workers remain missing after they decided to abandon their crippled vessel and swim for it.
Inferno causes millions of dollars damage at Vietnamese power plant
Workers clambered down ropes from the top of a $10 million tower which was under construction.
At least 2 killed, buildings collapse in magnitude 6.4 Taiwan quake
The earthquake injures more than 200.
February 07, 2018 | 07:50 am GMT+7
All 955 miners trapped in South Africa resurface unharmed
The miners were stuck for around 30 hours.
February 02, 2018 | 01:40 pm GMT+7
More than 80 people on missing Kiribati ferry, search for survivors continues
Australian and U.S. planes are scouring the central Pacific ocean for survivors, more than a week after it sunk.
January 31, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Traffic accidents kill over 8,000 people in Vietnam in 2017
Both the numbers of deaths and injuries are 4-10 percent lower than those in 2016.
December 31, 2017 | 11:36 pm GMT+7
Massive fire leaves Vietnamese beach town in the dark
The fire reportedly started in a scrap warehouse in Vung Tau, and has been raging for nearly six hours.
December 12, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
British tourist survives near-fatal heart injury after road crash in Vietnam
She survived critical moments after two hours of surgery.
November 01, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Nearly 60 killed in traffic accidents over Vietnam's national holiday
The brief holiday witnessed 58 fatalities and more than 9,100 traffic violations.
September 05, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7
2 killed in traffic carnage on Saigon street
Locals described the scene as a ‘war zone’ after an SUV crushed everything in its path.
July 23, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Argentine tourist killed in traffic accident in Vietnam
The victim was traveling on motorbike through a mountainous area when the accident took place.
April 28, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Slow down: WHO says cars are moving too fast in Hanoi
A lower speed limit will help reduce road fatalities in the capital city.
April 26, 2017 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam may need $2.2 bln to keep railways safe
It will be 'extremely difficult' to reclaim the safety corridor for train tracks because people have been living alongside them for so long, an official said.
April 14, 2017 | 08:28 pm GMT+7
Carbon monoxide poisoning kills Vietnamese sailor off Malaysia
Three other crewmen were also rendered unconscious by the toxic fumes.
February 14, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Rail safety off the tracks with 43 train collisions recorded in January
19 died in accidents mostly at crossroads at the start of the year.
February 07, 2017 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
