abuse of power
Vietnamese official fined $22,000 for land-use violations, but gets to keep his massive villa

Despite parts of it being illegally constructed, Pham Sy Quy's massive hillside complex is allowed to remain intact.

Vietnam official loses post for beating old man on street

The 76-year-old man was left bleeding heavily and in need of hospital treatment.

Vietnam’s former trade minister faces penalty for promoting son

Vu Huy Hoang has been accused of abusing power as inspectors review the perplexing rise of his son at state-owned brewer Sabeco.
October 24, 2016 | 09:06 pm GMT+7

Traffic police should be allowed to fire on fleeing vehicles: senior police official

Police would have the right to take aim at vehicles under a wider range of circumstances.
August 16, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
 
