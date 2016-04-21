VnExpress International
Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

All the 106 persons were freed 'unconditionally, contrary to reports in a section of the media that ransom was paid.'

Nigeria says 110 girls unaccounted for after Boko Haram attack

The students' disappearance may be one of the largest such incidents since 2014 when over 270 schoolgirls were ...

Region on high alert after hijacking of Vietnamese vessel

The bulk carrier Royal 16 was attacked near the Philippines and six crew members have been abducted.
November 12, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7

Child abduction prompts police to intensify loudspeaker communications

Police in Nghe An have been ordered to intensify communal loudspeaker communications regarding child abductions after a five-year-old was taken in Xa Luong commune and a ...
April 21, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
 
