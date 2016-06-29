VnExpress International
Vietnam ranks in top 30 fastest growing retail markets

Vietnam has risen to 11th place on the A.T. Kearny 2016 Global Retail Development Index (GRDI), which indentifies the top 30 emerging retail markets ...
 
