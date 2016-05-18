VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag 80s
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi, Saigon in the 80s through a French lens: beauty lies in simplicity

Following the war, Vietnam was beset by poverty in the 80s: no skyscrapers, no luxury hotels and no high-class services. Vietnam charmed foreigners ...
 
go to top