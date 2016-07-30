VnExpress International
Don't hack back: Vietnam's cyber community told to show restraint after attack

A tit-for-tat response to the recent cyber attacks at two major airports would be unwise.

Chinese hacker group denies involvement in Vietnam airport cyber-attack

More than 100 flights from two major airports of Vietnam were delayed due to the incident on Friday.
 
